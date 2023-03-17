Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

ORMP stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.83. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 271,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 216,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 120,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $167,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 146,000 shares of company stock worth $293,240. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

