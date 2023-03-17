Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58.29 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00011269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $316.02 million and approximately $58.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.47 or 0.06497745 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00062498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00023240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00047759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,577,756 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

