Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11,228.34 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $11,228.34 and approximately $181,502.04 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 99.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00032526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003724 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00205549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,361.66 or 1.00040539 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001003 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,574.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

