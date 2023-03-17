QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0119 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $62.88 million and $15.51 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

