Raymond James Trims AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Target Price to $8.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Shares of AIRS stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $271.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.39. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
