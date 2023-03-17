Raymond James Trims AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Target Price to $8.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $271.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.39. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

