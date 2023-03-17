RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.05. 1,819,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,462. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

