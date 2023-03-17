RDA Financial Network Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSLV traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

