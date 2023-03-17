RDA Financial Network Has $944,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 211,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,766,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,269,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,549. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

