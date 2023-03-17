RDA Financial Network Raises Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IOO stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.47. 164,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,273. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.