RDA Financial Network Sells 831 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

