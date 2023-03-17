Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coursera (COUR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coursera (NYSE: COUR):

3/10/2023 – Coursera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Coursera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Coursera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Coursera was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.50.

2/17/2023 – Coursera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Coursera had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Coursera had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Coursera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Coursera was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

2/10/2023 – Coursera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,591 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 545,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 458,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 458,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

