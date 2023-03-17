ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $3,303.35 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00318666 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012972 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

