Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $804.10 Average PT from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $815.38.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $749.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $746.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

