Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

