Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gerresheimer (GXI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gerresheimer (ETR: GXI):

3/9/2023 – Gerresheimer was given a new €144.10 ($154.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/7/2023 – Gerresheimer was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/27/2023 – Gerresheimer was given a new €98.50 ($105.91) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

2/24/2023 – Gerresheimer was given a new €67.80 ($72.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2023 – Gerresheimer was given a new €97.00 ($104.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/24/2023 – Gerresheimer was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/20/2023 – Gerresheimer was given a new €98.50 ($105.91) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

2/13/2023 – Gerresheimer was given a new €97.00 ($104.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/31/2023 – Gerresheimer was given a new €65.50 ($70.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of GXI stock traded up €2.30 ($2.47) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €90.60 ($97.42). The company had a trading volume of 151,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of €76.28 and a 200 day moving average of €65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Gerresheimer AG has a 1-year low of €46.66 ($50.17) and a 1-year high of €89.15 ($95.86).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

