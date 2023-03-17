Reviewing Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) & ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Region Group and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Region Group N/A N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT -100.66% 13.68% 1.46%

Dividends

Region Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.9%. Region Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

31.7% of Region Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Region Group and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Region Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.56%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Region Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Region Group and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Region Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 13.58 ARMOUR Residential REIT $228.43 million 4.24 -$229.93 million ($1.99) -2.52

Region Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Region Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Region Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Region Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. The SCA Property Group is a stapled entity comprising Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788).

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

