Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by CLSA to Outperform

CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.72) to GBX 5,380 ($65.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.08) to GBX 5,790 ($70.57) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

