S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $88.52. 591,862 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

