S.A. Mason LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $7,799,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $331.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.