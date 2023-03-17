S.A. Mason LLC Decreases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 911,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 153,159 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 220,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,705,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,190,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

