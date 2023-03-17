S.A. Mason LLC Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 125,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 67,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 332,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

