S.A. Mason LLC Invests $173,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,222,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,235,504. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.08. The stock has a market cap of $515.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

