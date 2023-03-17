Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 91,873 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Dominic Phillips sold 91,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,779,580.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,399,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,486,159.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 123,294 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,975,169.88.

On Monday, February 13th, Dominic Phillips sold 600 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $9,576.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,729,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,483. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

