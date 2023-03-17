SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($127.96) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €112.64 ($121.12) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €108.34 and a 200-day moving average of €99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. SAP has a 12-month low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a 12-month high of €113.44 ($121.98). The firm has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

