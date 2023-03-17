Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

SCRYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Scor from €21.50 ($23.12) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Scor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.33.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

