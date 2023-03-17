SentinelOne’s (S) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on S. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

S opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $115,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,922 shares of company stock valued at $312,241. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 626,656 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SentinelOne by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

