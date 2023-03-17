Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Shoal Games Trading Up 42.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$65.56 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50.

Shoal Games Company Profile

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

