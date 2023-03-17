Short Interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Expands By 7.2%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares in the company, valued at $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $485,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,854.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,186,636 shares of company stock worth $26,005,734. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,260,000 after acquiring an additional 133,774 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,172,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,515,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 278,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,528,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 213,406 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

