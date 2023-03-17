Short Interest in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Increases By 8.6%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 638,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $136.77 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.45.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

