Short Interest in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Declines By 6.7%

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 49,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRT shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $14.55 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $289.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.