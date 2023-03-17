Short Interest in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Declines By 11.0%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 15,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 19,600,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,748,343. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.