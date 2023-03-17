Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
