Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

