Signature Wealth Management Group Buys 476 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

O stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

