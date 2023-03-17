Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $119.95 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

