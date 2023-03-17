Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Sells $209,550.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. 1,207,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,772. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

