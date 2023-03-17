Single Point Partners LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

