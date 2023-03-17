Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 9,296 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

