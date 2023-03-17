Single Point Partners LLC Sells 7,694 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Single Point Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

