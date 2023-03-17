Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400,655 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.40. 524,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.