SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 1,040 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $709.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

