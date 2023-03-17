SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.86 and a 200-day moving average of $226.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

