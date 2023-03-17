SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $17.68 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $361.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.84. The firm has a market cap of $270.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

