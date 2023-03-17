SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $4.66 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJH opened at $239.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.49 and its 200 day moving average is $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

