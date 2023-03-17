SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 3,335 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 310.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after acquiring an additional 972,618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $37,855,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,076,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $26,728,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.