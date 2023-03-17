SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 158 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $142.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $142.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

