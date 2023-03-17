Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 79,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 99,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.99.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

