SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,897,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 199,592 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 306,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLSR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,711. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32.

