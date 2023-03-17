Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Diane Adams Sells 8,086 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sprinklr Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.49. 1,132,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 166.7% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
