Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Diane Adams Sells 8,086 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.49. 1,132,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 166.7% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprinklr Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

