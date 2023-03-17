Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,351,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 486,704 shares.The stock last traded at $18.51 and had previously closed at $17.81.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,905,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,104 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,811,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,611,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 458,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 388,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,595,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

