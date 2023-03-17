Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 57 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.47. 1,412,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

